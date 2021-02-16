Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butts daughter takes a trip to the zoo Web Desk | February 16, 2021 In Pictures: Aiman and Muneeb takes daughter Amal to zoo trip

Popular celebrity couple and proud parents Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt took their little baby girl Amal Muneeb to her first trip to zoo. The parents have also shared adorable pictures of their little munchkin’s excitement to see all the animals and enjoying the outing.

Soon after the strict lockdown was lifted from visiting public spaces, the state and authorities have asked the citizens to follow the COVID-19 SOPs. Actors Aiman and Muneeb decided to take their baby girl for a fresh outing.





In the pictures, 18-months-old Amal can be seen enjoying the outing with the family. Dad Muneeb also recorded a video, which he later posted on his social media account. In the video, Amal can be seen running around with happiness.





The beloved couple of the showbiz industry welcomed their first child in August 2019. Aiman and Muneeb also shared their adorable PDA-filled pictures from their Valentine’s Day celebrations on social media. Fans showered love and praise for the beautiful couple.