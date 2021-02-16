Danish Taimoor celebrates birthday with wife Ayeza Khan and kids Web Desk | February 16, 2021 Danish Taimoor celebrated 38th birthday with two kids and wife Ayeza Khan

Danish Taimoor celebrates birthday with wife Ayeza Khan and kids

On 16th February, Tuesday, Danish Taimoor celebrated his 38th birthday with his two kids and wife Ayeza Khan. He shared an adorable video on Instagram with his 3.9 million followers in which he can be seen cutting cake with the family.

In the short clip, the two kids and Khan can be seen standing beside Danish while he cuts his birthday cake.

The Deewangi star also wrote a caption alongside that read as, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME..”





Even, wife Ayeza took to Instagram and posted a romantic picture with husband on his birthday. She captioned the snap as, “You are locked inside my heart. Happy birthday Husband”.





Taimoor has appeared in many TV dramas and films including Meherposh, Mehrunnisa V Lub U, Deewangi, Wrong no and many more.