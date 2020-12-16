Firdous Begum breathes her last at 75 Web Desk | December 16, 2020 Fans commonly know Firdous Begum for her remarkable work as Heer in Heer Ranjha 1970

Firdous Begum dies after constant struggle against brain hemorrhage

Veteran Pakistani actress, Firdous Begum passed away this morning after suffering from a brain hemorrhage.

The Fanoos star was urgently admitted to hospital this Monday after suffering a stroke.

Firdous Begum, real name Parveen, was born in Lahore on August 4, 1947. Fans remember Firdous Begum for her remarkable work as Heer inHeer Ranjha 1970.

The deceased, who started her film career with Fanoos in 1963 appeared in more than 130 Punjabi, 20 Urdu and three Pushto films. Some of her notable works includes films included Khandaan, Malang, Lai Laag and Aurat.