February 20, 2021

Is Maulana Tariq Jameel about to launch his own clothing line?

Muslim scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel is reportedly preparing for the launch of his own clothing line.

The news has been confirmed by a private media outlet through an insider. The fashion line will sell male and female Kurta and Shalwar Kameez

"MTJ being supervised directly by Maulana is dedicated to weaving people’s beliefs and convictions into reality. Provides a garment shopping platform to discover and re-associate with that lost identity that is ingrained in all of us."



“The brand works to holistically combine diverse heritage and values in producing garments for people to feel empowered and proud when they wear them to offices, in homes, functions, traveling etc., and respectfully become the ambassadors of those inherited values by owning them,” read the LinkedIn page of the alleged brand.

