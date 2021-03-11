Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singhs Buss It Challenge is the best thing on internet today

Deepika Padukone is rocking the 'Buss It Challenge' with a special twist.
The 35-year-old actress has joined the bandwagon as she takes up the twerking challenge with none other than her hubby, Ranveer Singh.
Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the actress posted a cheeky video with Singh in casual, floral outfits.
'Werk it baby!,' captioned Deepika alongside her video.
The 'Buss It Challenge' is inspired from a Texas rapper, Erica Banks’ song, under the same title. This easy to pull off challenge requires the participants to switch outfits and twerk once the beat drops.
