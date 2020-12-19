Madiha Imam open up about her first Pakistani film project ‘Neelofar Web Desk | December 19, 2020 Madiha Imam open up about her first Pakistani film project ‘Neelofar’

Pakistan’s emerging young talented actress Madiha Imam has been making waves since the past few years with hits on television. With her acting prowess, Imam swiftly made her way to the silver screens as well, and that too, across the border with her film Dear Maya.

TheMuqaddar actress recently opened up about her experience of working in her career’s first Pakistani film Neelofar, in which she will be sharing big screen with stars Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan.

In her interview with Something Haute, Imam said that it was wonderful working with Fawad Khan. She looked excited with the story of film and said, “I did not have to compromise on my morals and that was obviously the reason why I signed this project. Secondly, it’s a Mahira and Fawad starrer,” she said.

Imam was last seen in Mehreen Jabbar’s directorial Zee web series Ek Jhooti Love Story opposite Bilal Abbas Khan. Her character Choti in the series was praised by the critics of the showbiz industry.

Without revealing much about the plot of her upcoming film, Imam said that the content is new and uplifting. “The film is refreshing and really lighthearted. There is a lot of newness to the genre”

The actors have completed the shoot and fans will get to see them on screen soon. “Looking forward to 2021 being a good year in regards to our cinemas and everything,” Imam concluded.