Leonardo DiCaprio hangs out with Camila Morrone at Malibu Park Web Desk | December 25, 2020 Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone visited Park with their dogs

On Wednesday, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with his girlfriend Camila Marrone and their dogs at a park in Malibu, California.

The 46-year-old star was dressed casually as he wore a blue Adidas pants with an all-white t-shirt. He concluded his look by wearing a white and blue cap and brown shoes.

Moreover, the 23-year-old also rocked a casual outfit as she was seen wearing white pants with oversized sweatshirt, concluding her look with skin toned sandals. She also didn’t styled her hair.

A source recently told the publication that the two are very much ‘in love’.

“Camila is his dream girl. She's young, sweet, simple and it's easy because she gets along well with his family and he gets along great with hers too,” the source added.

“They've known each other forever and it just works.”