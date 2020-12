Ali Zafars pens loving note for his daughter Alyza Web Desk | December 28, 2020 The Tere Bin Laden is ready to walk the ends of both worlds for his munchkin

Ali Zafar's pens his heaven is where daughter Alyza is

Ali Zafar recently showered love on his five-year-old daughter, Alyza.

Dedicating a beautiful Twitter post to his baby girl, the 40-year-old singer shared a picture where little Alyza was holding her father's hand.

He wrote "his heaven is where his daughter Alyza is" in an Urdu caption.

Born in 2015 to parents Ali Zafar and Ayesha Fazli, Alyza is a ray of sunshine in the lives of the proud parents.