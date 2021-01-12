Mansha Pasha expresses qualms about Bollywood film on Lahores Heera Mandi Web Desk | January 12, 2021 Mansha Pasha is unhappy with Bollywood for making film on Lahore’s Heera Mandi

Pakistani actress and model Mansha Pasha has recently opened up on the announcement of Bollywood filmmaker, making a film on Lahore’s red light area Heera Mandi.

The actress, who has been unhappy with the idea of Bollywood making films on Pakistani stories expressed her dissatisfaction recently.

The Laal Kabootar famed star wrote that, “India is making a film on Lahore and the infamous Heera Mandi of yesteryears. Because we live in a country where fictional narrative is often censored and everyone keeps arguing about what is or isnt "morally acceptable" fiction.”

She reflected on the limited vision of taking such stories on big screen in Pakistan is the real problem. She said, “others make most of the opportunity taking up the stories that are native to our country, brand them and sell them to the rest of the world. In the end what will be left will be our stories told from someone elses mouth. Sad.”

Pasha, 33, blamed the censorship policy in the country that means ‘others’ get to tell our stories.

As per reported by the Indian media, renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s will be making a film Heera Mandi as he has said that it is his dream project, which he has been working on for 13 years. Reports further said that it is yet to be announced whether it will be a feature film or a web series that will be released on OTT platform Netflix.