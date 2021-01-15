Read to find if Babar Azams sexual assault charges has been dropped Web Desk | January 15, 2021 As per rumors, Hamiza has allegedly dropped sexual harassment accusations against Babar Azam

Read to find if Babar Azam’s sexual assault charges has been dropped

On Friday, a video surfaced on the social media in which the woman named Hamiza, who had accused Pakistani Cricketer Babar Azam of harassment, said her allegations were baseless.

The woman from Lahore, who also claimed that she is Babar’s former girlfriend, can be seen in the video clip signing affidavit. There is also Azam’s lawyer who confirms that she didn’t know him and accused him of harassment because of her friends.

However, many people believe that the video is being used to effect trial and it is two years old.

An audio message was also shared on Facebook in which Hamiza claimed that the video is being shared by Babar to threaten her.

Moreover, FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) on Thursday summoned Babar Azam.