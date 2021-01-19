Asad Qureshi, Abdullah Kadwanis ‘Fitoor hits the screen Web Desk | January 19, 2021 ‘Fitoor’ is about a beautiful love story and its first episode recently aired on Geo TV

Asad Qureshi, Abdullah Kadwani’s ‘Fitoor’ hits the screen

Wahaj Ali’s Fitoor is produced by 7th Sky Entertainment and it is a story about love and fate, starring Faisal Qureshi, Wahaj Ali, Kiran Haq and Hiba Bukhari.

The first episode of Fitoor recently aired on Geo TV. The lead role is played my Pakistan’s most famous actor, Faisal Qureshi. The story of this romantic drama revolves around love that makes one forget about their future and past.

The TV serial which is directed by Siraj ul Haq is about a girl named Dilnasheen and an architect named Saif. The boy is successful but still can’t forget about his past love. Moreover, Dilnasheen loves her best friend’s brother named Hamza. When Dilnasheen and Saif cross paths their lives will take surprising turn.

The audience is curious if both would be able to move on from their past and unite in present.

Watch it's first episode below:







