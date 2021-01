Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal pose for a frame-worthy photo with dog Web Desk | January 20, 2021 Shehroz shared an adorable picture with his supermodel wife, Kanwal

Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal pose for a 'frame-worthy' photo with dog: See Photo

Shahroz Sabzwari is living his best life with Sadaf Kanwal.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared an adorable picture with his supermodel wife, candidly posing in front of the camera. Accompanying them was also their pet dog that they had taken out for a stroll.

The photo, that is dubbed ‘frame-worthy’ by fans displays Sadaf in a green turtle neck, whilst Shahroz dons a casual black shirt.

Take a look: