Stylist Nabila slammed for criticizing local makeup artists work

Stylist Nabila receives criticism for calling local makeup artist’s work ‘Great idea, executed badly’

Makeup diva and famous stylist Nabila has been criticized by models for her bashful remarks for local makeup artist. The bitter feud of words on the Instagram started on Thursday, over model Eman Suleman latest pictures from a recent photo shoot.





She posted a bunch of stunning photos and Nabila turned to her post and went on to 'criticize' the hair in the look by makeup artist Fatima Nasir.

In the pictures, the model-turned-actress Eman donned a gorgeous heavily embellished golden lehenga choli by designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. She completed her retro look with a headband. Her photoshoot received praises all over by the fellow models and artist.

However, it turned out that Nabila wasn't a big fan of her heavy hair accessory. She commented on post, "Great idea, executed badly.”

"Especially the 'ichra' looking hairpiece. When the subject is so beautiful, it’s a sin to not up our game," she added.

The Aakhiri Station actress defended artist Fatima's efforts and replied, "Nabila, I think it’s a job well done, better than any parlour could’ve done."

The bitter comments embroiled continued as Nabila replied, "Agreed, But I’m sure you agree there is always room for improvement. In my opinion, the hair finish looks too synthetic and takes away from the regal styling. Obviously, we can choose to be reactive or grow from criticism. I prefer the latter."

Fatima then responded to makeup mogul Nabila's criticism and wrote, "Her real hair is roughly 4-5 inches long, requires a lot of skill to even fake a hairdo like this to be honest. Made this out of real hair extensions and paddings only, blended her short hair with the structure, didn’t use a wig. Still managed to achieve the hair reference I was given with ease. It’s a lot easier to just criticise someone’s work don’t you think? I bet 9 out of 10 artists won’t be able to achieve it."

However, Nabila didn't seem to buy her explanation and shared, "I see you choose to react and defend. All the best."

Fatima then said, "Not defending, it’s important to put yourself in other person’s shoes." To this, Nabila bantered, "Dear I have been in these shoes for 35 years, just FYI."

"It’s not even about the experience, it’s about the word ‘ichra’ you used to describe my work," Fatima replied. "People forget what you say but they never forget how you make them feel. An artist can very talented/experienced etc but empathy is just as crucial."

"You’re very arrogant, I feel sorry for you!" Fatima then added, "How come you never left a nice comment on our work ever but felt compelled to leave a nasty one today? You don’t even follow us. You are bitter indeed!"

The serious fight between two makeup artists continued and models Farwa Ali Kazmi, Rehmat Ajmal and Rubbab Ali also slammed Nabila and supported Fatima.

"It's sad to see such a condescending and wicked comment coming from a very senior artist who has been in the industry for 35 years. One can only claim their right to criticise when they also praise the work others do," Farwa shared.

"It’s quite disgusting and off-putting really," Rehmat wrote.