Ramsha Khan, Affan Waheed to star together in ‘Shadi Mubarak Web Desk | January 22, 2021 Affan Waheed and Ramsha Khan to share the screen together in upcoming comedy-drama serial

The Pakistani actors, Ramsha Khan and Affan Waheen will feature in upcoming comedy-drama titled Shadi Mubarak.

Both the actors would play fun roles in the romantic-comedy drama. However, both of them have mostly done serious roles in all their drama serials and this will be the first time they would be doing fun roles.

Affan shared a photo from the set of the drama with Khan and alongside it wrote a caption that read, “and so it begins.... Introducing meerab and bakht”.





Earlier, Ramsha told BBC Urdu in an interview about her upcoming project and said, “It is a light-hearted project, with a hint of comedy. It is a rom-com. I thought after an intense project as Ishqiya and a satire like Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat which is very dark, I should take a break and go for some comedy”.