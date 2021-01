Ayeza Khan always wanted to marry a hero Web Desk | January 26, 2021 'I wanted to marry a man who's desired by several women,' says Ayeza

Ayeza Khan 'always wanted to marry a hero'

Ayeza Khan had big plans for her wedding before she met Danish Taimoor.

In a recent interview on Time Out With Ahsan Khan, the Pyaare Afzal actress revealed she always wanted to marry a good looking man.

"I wanted to marry a hero, a man who's desired by several women in the world and I luckily did. Now I don't bother about who goes crazy after him, in fact I enjoy it. I ensure he looks good when he walks out of the house," quipped Ayeza.



Watch here: