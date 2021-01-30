Maheen Khan reveals why there are less plus-sized models in industry Web Desk | January 30, 2021 Maheen Khan shared thoughts about the 2021 edition of FPW, plus-sized models and fashion industry amid pandemic

Maheen Khan reveals why there are less plus-sized models in industry

Recently, renowned Pakistani fashion designer, Maheen Khan appeared in an interview with a magazine and talked about why there are less plus-sized models in Pakistani fashion industry and 2021 Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW).

The 75-year-old said, “It has been a challenging time for the fashion industry. Some have weathered the change and some sadly, have not. The top and bottom end of the market have stayed afloat but as always, those in between have suffered”.

The chairperson of FPW also shared: “FPW 2021 will be a two day exclusive affair that would highlight fashion and design. The outdoor luxe setting is carefully curated with 100 guests”.

Khan also told that planners “have decided to present the collections with a runway show to support the fashion system and the city of Karachi”.

While talking about the plus-sized models, she said: “We already have. Fashion Pakistan Week saw collections from two designers for generous sized non-model women. What is important to understand is that fashion sells an image, and an important part of it is the packaging”.

As per Khan Pakistan’s fashion industry lacks “a consumer base of women who understand fashion”.

The veteran added: “In the present circumstances, can you blame designers if we see more embellishments and less or hardly any silhouette? How many women in Pakistan want to wear a stunning silhouette sans embroidery to a wedding? I rest my case”.