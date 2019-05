’جنون ‘کا ورلڈ کپ کیلئے گانا جاری کرنے کا اعلان

View this post on Instagram

Am proud to share this news with you that Junoon is working together on a track for the first time in 15 years to support the Pakistan Cricket Team! Can't wait to share the final track and video with you once its released. Sooper hai Pakistan ka Junoon, Sooper hai Pakistan ki team!! #AliAzmat #Junoon #PakistanCricket #SooperJunoonWorldCup #SooperHaiPooraPakistan #AikJunoonChayaHai #PCB #CricketWorldCup #100thPost