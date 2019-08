’لال کبوتر‘ اور’باجی‘ عالمی فلم فیسٹیول کے لیے منتخب

View this post on Instagram

We are very fortunate to have Baaji shown at the Washington FC South Asian Film Festival on September 21st at noon. @meerajeeofficial @aamnailyas @saqibmalik33 @thealikazmi @mohsinabbashaider @aclockworkobi #baajithefilm #baaji #saqibmalik33 #Page3Films #pakistanicinema #AryFilms