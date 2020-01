انسٹاگرام پر سب سے زیادہ فالو کی جانے والی شوبز شخصیات

View this post on Instagram

Happy new yeaaaaa—aaaaa—-aaaaaa ‍️ #2020 They say the sign of great moments is that you forget to capture them. This is all I have: a dysfunctional grainy 3 seconds video from New Year’s Eve May this year we live for the moments we can’t capture or explain.. moments that can only be felt & those that fill your heart & eyes with joy & twinkle Happy new year to all of you , my 5 million people who constantly send love & prayers for me, I feel the prayers may have been answered I am grateful thankful just FULL with all of the Love!!! #Alhumdulillah