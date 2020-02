کوئٹہ کی جیت پر مایا علی جذباتی ہو گئیں

View this post on Instagram

Its not easy to play in front of thousands of people and sometimes under a lot of pressure, I still can’t imagine but as a brand ambassador of @quetta.gladiators i can feel that and yesterday was truly a tough match for both teams but #purpleforce did it... Congratulations to the whole team of Quetta gladiators, well done ... Also I want to add one more important thing, whether we play for different teams, one thing I always witness during the PSL matches is that we all gather for Pakistan as a nation, and I get really emotional to see crowds saying Pakistan Zindabad and that moment makes me feel more proud being Pakistani... We fight, we support different cities but we only stand for PAKISTAN... #quettagladiators #psl2020 #pakistanzindabad #kaikaiquetta Pc: @alijaffraniphotography