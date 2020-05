کبھی کبھی خود کیلئے جینا اچھا لگتا ہے، عائزہ خان

View this post on Instagram

Kabhi kabhi khudkay liey jeena acha lagta ha, kabhi apna kheyal rkhna bhe acha lagta ha, kabhi khudko sirf apni nazar se dekhna acha lagta ha, kabhi khudpe pyar ana acha lagta ha phir sochti hn zindage bhe koi zindage ha jese akele jeena acha lgta ha? Love the people who are around you because, they are the reason you are happy everyday ️ @nomiansari