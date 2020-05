فرحان سعید کا اپنے والد اور بھائیوں کو خراج تحسین

View this post on Instagram

Seeing my father and both my brothers since my childhood I know what It takes to be a doctor. I saw my brothers study through sleepless nights, to my father being available for his duty 24/7 and the kind of Hard work I saw them doing so far itself made me so proud of them. Now when I see them working as frontliners in these times, as much my heart wells up for them with worry, I want to salute them for being so brave ! May Allah keep you safe Dr Rahat Saeed , Dr Haroon Saeed & Dr Salman Saeed ! I love you guys and I have more respect for you than ever ! May you and all the Frontliners working tirelessly around the globe in this difficult time be safe ! Ameen Lots of Love and Prayers for Our Heroes, My Heroes