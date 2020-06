آئمہ بیگ کا ہسپانوی عنوان پر مبنی نیا گاناجاری

View this post on Instagram

‘Te Quiero’ is finally out! I am super excited for you all to hear it! We had worked very hard on creating this song and then the lock down happened. We thought we would not be able to release it but now that we finally have, I’m sure you guys will love it! I am glad I decided to feature in @HaadiUppal's remarkable new song and thankful to the entire team that made it happen. #tequiero