سماجی فاصلہ برقرار رکھنے کیلئے جوتے تیار

Romania-based shoemaker Grigore Lup is making long-nosed footwear to help people maintain social distance. They come in a European size 75. "You can see it on the street, people are not respecting social distancing rules," said Lup, who has been making leather shoes for 39 years. So he came up with the idea of long-nosed leather shoes to help keep people apart Lup, who said he adapted the long footwear from a model he made for actors, said he had so far received five orders for social distancing shoes. It takes him two days to make a pair, which requires almost one square metre of leather. They cost 500 lei ($115) a pair. (Photo: Reuters) #LongNoseShoe #SocialDistancing #Romania #Europe #Creative #CoronavirusPandemic