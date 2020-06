فاخر کا نیا گانا ’ڈبل چِن‘ ریلیز ہوتے ہی مقبول

View this post on Instagram

Directly affected and inspired by the Covid19 lockdown, Simone & Naael came up with this song, #MeriDoubleChin. Recorded in the comfort of their Dad's home studio, it's their first serious musical effort! Thanks to our fantastic team for making it happen and to all my wonderful friends for taking time out to become a part of this video. Song: Meri Double Chin Singer, Composition & Lyrics: Faakhir,Simone & Naael Music Programming: Shah Rukh Hassan DOP: Sadiq Azeem Director: Nadeem J. Produced by: Team NJ Media for NJDigitalTv