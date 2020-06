فرحان سعید کا جاوید میانداد کو خراج تحسین

View this post on Instagram

Cricket is a passion in Pakistan! Today, I pay tribute to the legendary cricketer extraordinaire - the one and only, Javed Miandad sahab. His career and achievements need no introduction.The magic of Javed sahab's last ball six against arch-rivals India in Sharjah still lives on. An integral part of Pakistan's World Cup winning squad of 1992 - words aren't enough to describe the glory his career has brought to Pakistan. I am grateful for the privilege of knowing Javed sahab off the pitch. He is friends with an uncle and is undoubtedly one of the most down to earth human beings I have known. He is a true friend and showers love and affection upon everyone around him. This is a small attempt on my part to say thank you to Javed sahab - we will forever be grateful to him for his stellar contributions to cricket and our country. I invite you come forward and extend your appreciation to this #LivingLegend. Javed sahab, aap sada khush rahain, salaamat rahain, aabaad rahain. Pakistan kay liyay aap ki khidmaat ka bayhad shukriya. #PakistaniHeroes #LivingLegends