18 سالہ طالبہ نے ’دی ڈیانا ایوارڈ‘ اپنے نام کر کے پاکستان کا نام روشن کردیا

Watu Izzu Man Tasha-o, Watu Zillu Man Tasha Dear Pakistan, I did it. Today I'd be receiving The Diana Award, which is being given in the memory of Princess Diana by a charity supported by Prince William and Harry, established in her belief that young people have the power to change the world. I'm being honoured with this award for my efforts in female empowerment, health and hygiene, free education and social entrepreneurship. The best part about it? I never expected it. I never worked for it. I never expected to be recognised for my efforts to bring and sustain a change. Three years ago, when I started @zenanapk @zenanafoundation I had no clue that three years later I would get something in return and my name would get associated with THE Princess Diana and her legacy. Thank you to each and every one of you who believed in me, supported me, encouraged me. Thank you to all the platforms who gave me wings to taste freedom, specially @societyforintl.education @itnasarahhh who nominated me for this and @itnasarahhh who vouched for me years back. This is for all my kids at @zenanafoundation This is for @chisistercities This is for @societyforintl.education This is for @learning_alliance This is for @lgsdefenceofficial_ This is for @pakistan This is for all the young people. This is for all the changemakers.