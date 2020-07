عثمان مختار کا اپنی والدہ کیلئے محبت بھرا پیغام

View this post on Instagram

Zoom in to this kids round face. You will notice he has just finished diving into a slice of chocolate cake, or perhaps the whole cake. That kid is still me. I love chocolate. Now I’m thinking of it. Let me divert my attention. My mother, my hero. I would not have made it this far without the resilience she instilled in me by just giving me a resilient life to look up to. What are you still doing reading this caption! Go call up your mother and tell her you love her. #usmanmukhtar #amma #chocolatecake