سکینہ سمو صبا قمر کے حق میں بول پڑیں

To @sabaqamarzaman with love. In solidarity with Saba, with great sadness I say. This is utterly wrong. She’s a fine artist and a kind person. She doesn’t do anything bad to anybody. She’s happy in her world. I think it’s totally unfair to her and an insult to her talent. Things are greatly exaggerated. I believe her good intentions therefore I support her. Actor community should stand by her. If we don’t today then tomorrow it can be anybody’s turn. So beware my fellow actors. Yours faithfully.