مریض کو دوا دیں، طعنہ نہ دیں: سونیا حسین

#depression , #anxiety , #stress Depression can be thought of as an umbrella term for a variety of disorders, some of which are caused by certain life events or situations, and others by chemical changes in the brain. while some of the symptoms associated with the various depressive disorders overlap, there are also some key differences. . Gaining a deeper understanding of the different types of depression can help to begin the journey to diagnosis and recovery. Taking some time to consider the #root of where your depression comes from. Remember, it is vital that you #seekhelp from a doctor to get an accurate depression diagnosis and receive the treatment and support you need. #mentalhealthawareness #letsjoinhands