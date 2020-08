سونیا حسین نے ذہنی صحت سے متعلق آگاہ کردیا

View this post on Instagram

If your #mentalillness makes you feel guilty, review the definition of “illness” and treat yourself with the same respect and concern you would show to a heart patient. . It’s time to destigmatize ‘ MENTAL ILLNESS’ in any form. #timetotalk #timetochange #mentalhealthawareness . #sonyahussyn #humtv #samikhan #nazishjahangir #ghanaali