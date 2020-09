قصور قوانین کا نہیں ذہنیت کا ہے، مہوش حیات

View this post on Instagram

Sharing a scene from the movie Actor in Law. The fault is not our laws, there is provision to protect and provide security for all women in Pakistan . It boils down to ‘mindset’ and ‘intent’. Shame that nothing has changed and it is still as relevant today as it was then ... @mustafafahad26 @nabqur @fizza_meerza #MehwishHayat #Actorinlaw