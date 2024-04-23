300 bodies found in Gaza's Al Nasser Hospital mass grave

The Gaza Civil Defense agency announced on Monday that the health workers had found around 300 bodies from the Al Nasser hospital mass grave.
As per a CNN report, more than 200 bodies were recovered in the past three days from the hospital in Khan Younis after the Israeli forces withdrew from the area on April 7.
Director of Civil Defense in Khan Younis, Col. Yamen Abu Suleiman, told CNN, “35 bodies had been discovered at the Nasser Medical Complex on Tuesday, bringing the total to 310. Some 73 bodies had been discovered on Monday.”
Suleiman further revealed, “And there were signs of field executions. We do not know if they were buried alive or executed. Most of the bodies are decomposed.”
Earlier, Raed Saqr, a Khan Younis Civil Defense spokesman and head of the search mission, informed the news agency that they are searching for the bodies of another 400 missing people.
Saqar said, “We have information that there are 400 missing people, and we are continuing to search for the rest of the bodies.”
Moreover, a senior official at the Civil Defence Agency said that the operation to retrieve bodies will continue until Thursday.