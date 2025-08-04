Home / World

Tropical Storm Dexter moves off East Coast with more trouble looming

Two more weather systems in the Atlantic Basin could potentially develop into storms over the coming week

Tropical Storm Dexter, which developed overnight is expected to move away from the eastern coast of the United States.

It became a tropical storm late Sunday night after low-pressure system formed along a stalled frontal boundary off the Southeast coast between North Carolina's Outer Banks and Bermuda.

Even thought Tropical Storm Dexter is moving away from the US and will likely weaken due to strong winds in the atmosphere, it can still cause rough waves and dangerous currents along the East Coast for the next few days.

Additionally, two more weather systems in the Atlantic Basin could potentially develop into storms over the coming week.

One weather system might form near the southeastern US coast with a slight chance of gradually turning into a weak tropical depression as it moves towards the coasts of North or South Carolina.

The region which is already experiencing rainy weather could bring even more rain, thunderstorms and possibly heavy downpours

While, the third possible weather system to monitor is a tropical wave that just moved off the coast of Africa into the Atlantic Ocean.

It might strengthen into a tropical depression or storm by the end of the week as it moves across the central Atlantic.

However, right now it doesn't pose any danger to land.

If it does become a storm, the next names that will be used for hurricanes this season are "Erin" and then "Fernand."

