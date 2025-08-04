James Whale, broadcasting legend dies at 74 after cancer battle

James Whale, a well-known broadcaster and radio host, has passed away at the age of 74 after being diagnosed with cancer.
His agent confirmed this heartbreaking news on Monday, August 4.
Whale was first diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2000 and in 2020, he announced that the cancer had returned.
As per BBC, in the last few months before his death, Wales, who had stage four kidney cancer, shared updates about how his health was getting worse through his social media accounts, his show and his podcast.
He worked in broadcasting for about 60 years, including time at major stations like the BBC, LBC and TalkSport.
In recent years, he started hosting his own podcast and also did a weekly late-night radio show on TalkRadio.
Whale was famous for expressing strong opinions and sometimes causing controversy.
Whale's TalkTV colleague and friend Mike Graham read an obituary on air and paid tribute to Whale in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "What a remarkable man. What an extraordinary talent. What an incredible voice. The world is a lesser place today…RIP James."
TalkTV's official X account described Whale as "a broadcasting legend for over 50 years", who would "be missed by so many" at the network.
Whale became famous in the 1980s by hosting The James Whale Radio Show on Radio Aire in Leeds, before hosting a night-time radio show on TalkSport in the late mid-late 90s.