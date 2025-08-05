Denmark zoo asks public to donate unwanted pets to feed predators

A zoo in Denmark is requesting people to donate pets they no longer want so that these animals can be used as food for the zoo's predators.
In an unusual request on its Facebook page and website, the Zoo said that they can take smaller live animals such as chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs, which are "an important part of the diet of our predators - especially the European lynx, which needs whole prey that resembles what it would naturally hunt in the wild."
The zoo says that if someone has animals they need to get rid of for any reason, they can bring up to four small animals at a time.
These animals are then humanely put to sleep by trained professionals and used as food for the zoo’s meat-eating animals.
"In zoos, we have a responsibility to imitate the animals' natural food chain - for the sake of both animal welfare and professional integrity," the post continues.
"Nothing goes to waste - and we ensure natural behaviour, nutrition and well-being of our predators," it added.
The zoo is also willing to accept horses that are under 147cm in height and have a valid pet passport.
They explained that feeding their meat-eating animals, also known as carnivores, with smaller farm animals has been their regular practice for many years.
"In Denmark, this practice is common, and many of our guests and partners appreciate the opportunity to contribute," the zoo added.