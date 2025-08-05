Home / World

South African farm owner on trial for feeding women to pigs, sparking outrage

White South African farm owner allegedly murdered two Black women and fed their bodies to pigs

South African farm owner on trial for feeding women to pigs, sparking outrage
South African farm owner on trial for feeding women to pigs, sparking outrage

Trial of a South African farm owner who fed two women to pigs sparked widespread outrage.

According to CNN, White South African farm owner and two employees are facing trial over the alleged murder of two Black women who prosecutors say were shot dead for trespassing last August and their bodies fed to pigs, stoking fury in a nation already reeling from racial tensions.

The women were said to have been killed by Zachariah Olivier, 60, and his workers, Adrian De Wet, 19, and 45-year-old foreign national William Musoro.

The men appeared at the Limpopo Polokwane High Court on Monday, in the northern Limpopo province, a regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa (NPA) told CNN.

The trio “are facing two counts of murder, attempted murder, three counts of defeating the ends of justice, and possession of firearms and ammunition,” the NPA said in an earlier statement.

Musoro, described by police as “an illegal immigrant,” was additionally charged with “contravening sections of the illegal immigration act,” a police statement said.

