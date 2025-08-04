Trump praises ‘Republican registered’ Sydney Sweeney controversial jeans ad 

Donald Trump has praised on Sydney Sweeney’s provocative new jeans advert after being told the actress was a registered Republican.
According to Independent, speaking to reporters on the runway in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday evening, the president was informed about the Euphoria actress’s reported political leanings.
“She’s a registered Republican?” the president asked. “Now I love her ad.”
Earlier Sunday, public voting records reviewed by The Guardian revealed that the 27-year-old actress has been registered with the Republican Party in Florida since June 2024. However, she has neither endorsed nor supported Trump publicly.
After which the Republican president said, “Is that right? Is Sydney Sweeney... You’d be surprised how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” the president concluded.”
Trump joined a chorus of MAGA voices praising the actress’s participation in American Eagle’s recent advert, Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.
The commercial has sparked widespread backlash with some critics claiming it peddles eugenic ideals through its wordplay on “jeans” and “genes.”
Critics say the two phrases echo the sentiments of the discredited racist belief once popularized by the Nazis that the human race can be improved genetically by selective breeding.