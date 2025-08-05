Home / World

Stella Rimington, first female MI5 chief dies at 90

Stella Rimington joined MI5 full-time in 1969 and has been credited for inspiring M in the 'James Bond' films.

Stella Rimington, first female MI5 chief dies at 90
Stella Rimington, first female MI5 chief dies at 90

Stella Rimington, the first female director of MI5 and the first head of the domestic spy agency, has passed away at the age of 90.

Her family, in a statement, revealed that she died on Sunday night "surrounded by her beloved family and dogs and determinedly held on to the life she loved until her last breath."

Recruited in the mid-1960s as a typist when her husband, John Rimington, was posted to India on diplomatic service, Stella rose through the ranks to end up as chief of the Security Service between 1992 and 1996.

After her appointment as director general, she was the first chief of the agency to be named, although no photographs were made public, and the only image available was a blurry picture of her in the street wearing a distinctive raincoat.

In a 2011 interview, she discussed her secret career, noting, "I'm proud that I was the first woman DG and that, during the time I was there, MI5 changed from being an old-fashioned closet organisation."

During her time as MI5’s director general, she oversaw the agency addressing a wide range of concerns from the Cold War threat to terrorism and was the first agency chief to give a public lecture to the BBC.

After leaving MI5, Stella became a writer. Her first book was a memoir, Open Secret, published in 2001, though there was a furious row about her decision to write an autobiography at the time. 

Born as Stella Whitehouse in 1935, she moved from London to Barrow-in-Furness aged four. She married John in 1963, and they had two daughters, but the couple separated in 1984.

Read more :

World

Chinese students at UK universities forced to spy on classmates, report

Chinese students at UK universities forced to spy on classmates, report
UK-China transparency report reveals Chinese student surveillance in UK universities

Tropical Storm Dexter moves off East Coast with more trouble looming

Tropical Storm Dexter moves off East Coast with more trouble looming
Two more weather systems in the Atlantic Basin could potentially develop into storms over the coming week

Trump praises ‘registered Republican’ Sydney Sweeney controversial jeans ad

Trump praises ‘registered Republican’ Sydney Sweeney controversial jeans ad
Sydney Sweeney's controversial jeans ad wins Trump's approval after GOP revelation

Biologist begins mission to save world's most beautiful 'endangered' snails

Biologist begins mission to save world's most beautiful 'endangered' snails
World’s most beautiful snails Polymita on the brink of extinction amid shell trade in Cuba

Boeing hit with first defense workers strike in decades over contract dispute

Boeing hit with first defense workers strike in decades over contract dispute
Thousands of Boeing fighter jet workers strike in St. Louis after rejecting contract offer

Texas Democrats leave state to prevent vote on new congressional map

Texas Democrats leave state to prevent vote on new congressional map
Democrats accuse Republicans of ‘cowardly’ surrendering to Trump's ‘disastrous policies’

Minke whale dies after colliding with boat at Jersey Shore

Minke whale dies after colliding with boat at Jersey Shore
A person onboard was knocked over when the whale overturned the boat by colliding with it

More than 60 migrants dead, dozens missing after boat overturns near Yemen

More than 60 migrants dead, dozens missing after boat overturns near Yemen
Hundreds of people who flee conflict and poverty have died or gone missing in shipwrecks off Yemen