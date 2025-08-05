American Eagle gets boost after Trump backs Sydney Sweeney ad

American Eagle's stocks saw a spike after President Donald Trump gave his honest opinion on Sydney Sweeney's jeans ad controversy.
The internet was already buzzing with discourses surrounding the jeans campaign that was under fire for its wordplay on "genes" and "jeans" in the ad featuring a white-blonde woman.
On Monday morning, August 4, the president praised the ad and talked about the Euphoria actress, who was reported to be a registered Republican since 2024.
Turning to his Truth Social, Trump noted, "Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be."
As of Monday afternoon, the clothing retailer’s stock increased by 2.57 points, or nearly 24 percent.
At around 10 in the morning, the 47th US president took down the post and reposted it with a correct spelling of Sweeney’s first name. The stock has continued to rise since.
Many social media users have claimed that Trump sharing his opinion on an internet debate is to create a distraction from the Jeffrey Epstein files after the Justice Department issued a memo related to the late sex offender’s case last month.
Politicians and voters from both parties have demanded transparency around the Epstein case.
Trump has denied that his name is in the files; however, the Wall Street Journal reported that DOJ officials have informed the president that his name had appeared.
Being named in the files does not suggest any wrongdoings.