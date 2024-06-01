World

U.S.-sanctioned ex-officer Vahid Haghanian joins Iran's presidential race

A total of 12 hopefuls have registered since the process opened

  June 01, 2024
Vahid Haghanian, a former Revolutionary Guards commander sanctioned by the U.S., has registered to become Iran's next president, following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

According Reuters, Haghanian, a close aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, emphasized his 45 years of experience in the presidency and the leader's office as his qualifications.

The U.S. Treasury designated Haghanian in 2019 among nine individuals in Khamenei's "inner circle responsible for advancing domestic and foreign oppression".

Other notable candidates who registered include former parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani and Abdolnaser Hemmati, a former central bank governor.

A total of 12 hopefuls have registered since the process opened on Thursday for the June 28 election, with the Guardian Council set to publish the list of qualified candidates on June 11.

Raisi's death has triggered a race among hardliners to influence the selection of Iran's next leader, amid worries regarding limited ballot options and growing dissatisfaction over political, social, and economic matters.

While, Khamenei has the final say on state matters, the elected president will be tasked with addressing worsening economic hardship.

Additionally, Saeed Jalili, a former chief nuclear negotiator, and interim President Mohammad Mokhber are among those mentioned as potential candidates, alongside several more moderate politicians.

Here’s is how Donald Trump’s convection will impact 2024 elections