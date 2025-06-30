Bayesian superyacht: Photos show mast, hull retrieved after deadly disaster

New photos have been released showing the massive mast of the superyacht which tragically sank near the coast of Sicily nearly a year ago.
As per the reports, the yacht called the Bayesian, owned by Mike Lynch was fully recovered form the sea and the salvage operation has now ended.
The British superyacht named Bayesian sank on August 19, 2024 near Porticello, closed to Palermo in which seven people died including tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah.
While, fifteen people survived, including Mike's wife Angela Bacares, the captain and all crew members except the chef.
The rescue team has recovered the main body of the 184-foot long yacht, its 236-foot mast and other items like deck furniture whose photos were released yesterday on June 29.
All of this has been handed over to Italian officials in the town of Termini Imerese, located in Palermo, Sicily.
In one photo small boats are seen towing the yacht's large white mast through the water, which was being lifted toward the surface with the help of balloons.
Other photos show workers on the dock working on both the mast and the main body of the yacht.
Marcus Cave, a director of British firm TMC Marine, which is overseeing the salvage efforts, said, "The delivery of the hull, mast and other potential materials from Bayesian brought this project to its conclusion," as per MailUK.
The others who died in the sinking were US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo and Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the vessel.