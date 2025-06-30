UK’s secret village where people live in fairytale huts without paying rent

Did you know that there is a secret village in the UK where all people live in fairytale huts?
In a far-off area of west Wales, about 100 people live in a small village called Tipi Valley.
This place is hard to find as it is hidden near a countryside road leading to the village of Cwmdu in Carmarthenshire.
They all follow one important rule that they must take off their shoes before going inside their homes which are tipis, huts and yurts.
Over time, most people in the community have stopped living in tipis and now live in huts with grass roofs that blend in with green surroundings.
It costs around £5,000 to build one of these environment-friendly huts and 80% of the materials used can naturally decompose.
These huts work so well that Tipi Valley is now seen as a great example of how to live cheaply and in a way that’s good for the environment.
The huts look so charming and magical like something straight from a storybook.
The people of Tipi Valley, often called hippies, have owned the land since 1976 and most of the 100 acres were first bought to be used as farmland and not for building homes.
Even though there were early doubts about whether the home in Tipi Valley were legal, the residents felt relieved when one man won a major case in 2006 after fighting for 13 years.
Also, there is no system where some people have more power than others and no one pays rents for their homes except one family that lives in a regular cottage.