David Beckham feels 'honoured' to become King's Foundation ambassador

David Beckham expressed his feelings after becoming King’s Foundation ambassador

  by Web Desk
  June 02, 2024
David Beckham feels ‘honoured’ to become King’s Foundation ambassador
David Beckham embraces new challenge as Kings Foundation ambassador 

David Beckham became an ambassador for The King’s Foundation on June 1 announced the charity.

According to reports, the former soccer legend has been appointed as an ambassador of the charity by King Charles.

The foundation was founded by King Charles in 1990 to nurture comminutes, prioritizing peace between people, places and the planet.

Beckham took to his Instagram to express his gratitude for becoming an ambassador of the foundation.


He wrote, “I’m honoured to become an Ambassador for The King’s Foundation. It was inspiring to hear from His Majesty about the Foundation’s projects and ambitions during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens.”

The sporting star continued, “As someone who grew up in London but has developed a love of the countryside, I’m looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programmes and efforts to ensure young people have a greater understanding of nature and we shared beekeeping tips!”

He also shared some beautiful pictures with King and from his visit to the foundation.

Beckham’s fans also congratulated him on this honour and wished him luck.

A fan wrote, “So beautiful to see the king of the UK and Charles together,” while the other praised him, saying, “You are a star in every sense.”

A user commented, “Many congratulations to you for becoming the ambassador of The King's Foundation,” another wrote, “Well done on you a great project to be involved with.” 

World News

Will Narendra Modi win for third time? Here’s what exit polls say
Stormy Daniels makes first statement after Donald Trump's hush-money conviction
Donald Trump’s grandkids, son-in-law head to temple after historic conviction
Notorious Canadian serial killer dead following prison attack
Mexico set to elect its president this weekend: Here’s what to know
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu sets tough terms for Gaza ceasefire
Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Elon Musk’s X to host 'town hall' meetings with Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy
U.S-sanctioned ex-officer Vahid Haghanian joins Iran's presidential race
Joe Biden urges Hamas to accept new Israeli proposal to end conflict
Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson breathes her last at 86
Malala Yousafzai announces Oxford scholarship for Palestinian students