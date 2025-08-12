Target store shooting claims three lives, suspect detained

At least three people were killed in a shooting incident at a Target parking lot in Austin, Texas.
The incident took place on Monday afternoon, August 11, and police were called at 2:15 pm local time and arrived within four minutes, where they found three people shot in the parking lot.
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services Chief Robert Luckritz shared that two people died on scene and a third person was declared dead at the hospital. A fourth person was also treated for non-gunshot related injuries.
Furthermore, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis added that the motive for the shooting was not clear, and authorities have not shared any information about the victims.
The suspect, who "does have a mental health history" and a criminal history, stole a car at the scene, crashed it and then hijacked a Volkswagen from a dealership.
He was taken into custody in South Austin after being tased, Davis said.
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson called the shooting "a sickening, cowardly act of gun violence."
Target also expressed their grief over the incident, noting that it is "devastated by the violence" at the Austin store and working with law enforcement on the investigation.
Notably, police issued a temporary restriction on car owners – of the vehicles in the parking lot – for the removal, as the area is part of an active crime scene, and recommended finding alternative transportation home.