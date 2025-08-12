UK weather: Fourth heatwave hits England with soaring temperatures, water shortages

England is experiencing its fourth heatwave of the summer with temperatures exceeding 30C in several areas on Tuesday, August 12.
Regions like South West England, South West Midlands, North West England and East Anglia have met heatwave conditions by recording temperatures above set threshold for three days in a row.
The temperature reached 33.4C in a part of west London on Tuesday but the heatwave criteria had not yet been reached in London or the surrounding southeast area which is expected on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, England is now facing serious water shortages that are considered significant on a national level, according to a drought group made up of the Met Office, government, regulators and water companies.
This shortage is effecting farms, damage to wildlife habitats and a higher risk of wildfires.
More areas like Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to experience a heatwave starting Wednesday.
On Tuesday morning, amber heat health alert were activated for parts of central and eastern England, London and southeast England and will last until Wednesday evening.
Meanwhile, less severe yellow alerts apply to the rest of the England until the same time.
Reports suggest that weather conditions caused by high pressure moving in from the Azores will lead to rising temperatures in the UK.
There is about a 10% chance that Wales could break its highest August temperature record of 35.2C which was set on August 2, 1990 at Hawarden.