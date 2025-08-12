Spain’s wildfires spread rapidly amid record heatwave, leaving thousands displaced

Thousands of people have been evacuated in Spain due to deadly wildfires fuelled by a new heatwave.
Heatwave causing wildfires across the Mediterranean has killed at least three people as firefighters continued battling wildfires on Tuesday, August 12.
In Spain, a Romanian man in his 50s died after sustaining burns over 98% of his body while trying to save horses from a burning stable near Madrid on Monday night.
While, a four-year-old boy who was found unconscious in his family's car in Sardinia died in Rome on Monday from severe brain damage caused by heatstroke.
In Montenegro, one soldier died and another was badly hurt when their water tanker flipped while they were fighting wildfires north of Podgorica on Tuesday.
Temperature in some areas climbed above 40C and scientists warn that intense heat is creating ideal conditions "for wildfires and serving as another reminder of the climate emergency."
Wildfires in Tres Cantos, near Madrid driven by strong 70km/h winds has burned 1,000 hectares and was still uncontrolled on Tuesday.
Authorities found 150 dead sheep and 18 dead horses in the affected area.
More than 3,7000 people were evacuated in 16 towns in northwestern Castilla y Leon due to dozens of wildfires.
Officials in nearby Galicia reported the largest wildfire of the year which burned 3,000 hectares in Ourense province.
While in the southern town of Tarifa the wildfires lead to the evacuation of 2,000 people.
These fires have caused the interior ministry to declare "pre-emergency phase" to better coordinate emergency response efforts.