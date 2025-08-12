Home / World

Spain’s wildfires spread rapidly amid record heatwave, leaving thousands displaced

Intense heat is creating ideal conditions for wildfires as temperature in some areas climbed above 40C

Spain’s wildfires spread rapidly amid record heatwave, leaving thousands displaced
Spain’s wildfires spread rapidly amid record heatwave, leaving thousands displaced

Thousands of people have been evacuated in Spain due to deadly wildfires fuelled by a new heatwave.

Heatwave causing wildfires across the Mediterranean has killed at least three people as firefighters continued battling wildfires on Tuesday, August 12.

In Spain, a Romanian man in his 50s died after sustaining burns over 98% of his body while trying to save horses from a burning stable near Madrid on Monday night.

While, a four-year-old boy who was found unconscious in his family's car in Sardinia died in Rome on Monday from severe brain damage caused by heatstroke.

In Montenegro, one soldier died and another was badly hurt when their water tanker flipped while they were fighting wildfires north of Podgorica on Tuesday.

Temperature in some areas climbed above 40C and scientists warn that intense heat is creating ideal conditions "for wildfires and serving as another reminder of the climate emergency."

Wildfires in Tres Cantos, near Madrid driven by strong 70km/h winds has burned 1,000 hectares and was still uncontrolled on Tuesday.

Authorities found 150 dead sheep and 18 dead horses in the affected area.

More than 3,7000 people were evacuated in 16 towns in northwestern Castilla y Leon due to dozens of wildfires.

Officials in nearby Galicia reported the largest wildfire of the year which burned 3,000 hectares in Ourense province.

While in the southern town of Tarifa the wildfires lead to the evacuation of 2,000 people.

These fires have caused the interior ministry to declare "pre-emergency phase" to better coordinate emergency response efforts.

You Might Like:

Ethan Nieneker named suspect in Austin Target shooting that left three dead

Ethan Nieneker named suspect in Austin Target shooting that left three dead
Ethan Nieneker was arrested in South Austin with a history of mental health issues

Ashley Biden files for divorce from husband Howard after 13 years of marriage

Ashley Biden files for divorce from husband Howard after 13 years of marriage
Ashley Biden is the only biological daughter of Jill Biden, the former First Lady who married to Joe Biden

Kodak at risk of closure after 133 years in business

Kodak at risk of closure after 133 years in business
Kodak's strong market dominance faded eventually after the rise of digital technology

UK faces 'nationally significant' water shortfall amid heatwave

UK faces 'nationally significant' water shortfall amid heatwave
Heatwaves put UK water supplies at risk as five areas hit with drought

Chinese man faces jail in US for smuggling $1M worth of protected turtles

Chinese man faces jail in US for smuggling $1M worth of protected turtles
Chinese man pleads guilty to smuggling 850 protected turtles to Hong Kong

US, China agree on trade truce extension, dodging tariff war

US, China agree on trade truce extension, dodging tariff war
World’s two biggest economies, the United States and China, extend tariff pause till November

Largest nuclear plant in France shut down after ‘massive’ jellyfish attack

Largest nuclear plant in France shut down after ‘massive’ jellyfish attack
Gravelines nuclear plant that powers 5 million homes stopped production after jellyfish invasion

Nepal offers free climbs to 97 peaks to boost tourism in remote areas

Nepal offers free climbs to 97 peaks to boost tourism in remote areas
Nepal raises Everest permit fee to $15K for peak season for the first time in a decade

Target store shooting claims three lives, suspect detained

Target store shooting claims three lives, suspect detained
The suspect stole a car from the scene and was arrested when he was trying to nip another vehicle

US steel plant explosion kills one, injures 10 in Pennsylvania

US steel plant explosion kills one, injures 10 in Pennsylvania
US Steel Clairton Coke Works has received constant backlash over pollution concerns in the area

Tropical Storm Erin set to become Atlantic season’s first hurricane this week

Tropical Storm Erin set to become Atlantic season’s first hurricane this week
Tropical Storm Erin is the fifth storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season with sustained winds of 45 mph

Geena Davis to headline Women Influence & Power in Law 2025 conference

Geena Davis to headline Women Influence & Power in Law 2025 conference
Geena Davis is recognized for her calm confidence and strong presence