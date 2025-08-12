Home / World

UK faces 'nationally significant' water shortfall amid heatwave

Heatwaves put UK water supplies at risk as five areas hit with drought

UK faces nationally significant water shortfall amid heatwave
UK faces 'nationally significant' water shortfall amid heatwave

UK hit with another setback after back to back heatwaves and severe weather condition.

According to Sky News, the water shortfall situation in England has been described as a "nationally significant incident" after drought was officially declared in five areas.

Six further areas are experiencing prolonged dry weather following the driest six months to July since 1976.

Many river flows and water reservoir levels in England continue to recede compared to June despite some storms and showers in July.

NDG chair and director of water at the Environment Agency, Helen Wakeham, said, “The situation is nationally significant, and we are calling on everyone to play their part and help reduce the pressure on our water environment.”

“We know the challenges farmers are facing and will continue to work with them, other land users, and businesses to ensure everyone acts sustainably. Water companies must continue to quickly fix leaks and lead the way in saving water,” he added.

The hot and dry condition have also triggered wildfire warnings, after weekend blazes s near Wimborne in Dorset and at Edinburgh's Arthur's Seat.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan in a post on X also issued high air pollution alert for Tuesday, August 12, and urged Londoners to look after themselves, stop their engines idling, and refrain from burning wood or garden waste.

As per the latest data from the National Farmer's Union (NFU) Mutual farm fire in UK increased by 37% to about £110.3 million in 2023. 

You Might Like:

Chinese man faces jail in US for smuggling $1M worth of protected turtles

Chinese man faces jail in US for smuggling $1M worth of protected turtles
Chinese man pleads guilty to smuggling 850 protected turtles to Hong Kong

US, China agree on trade truce extension, dodging tariff war

US, China agree on trade truce extension, dodging tariff war
World’s two biggest economies, the United States and China, extend tariff pause till November

Largest nuclear plant in France shut down after ‘massive’ jellyfish attack

Largest nuclear plant in France shut down after ‘massive’ jellyfish attack
Gravelines nuclear plant that powers 5 million homes stopped production after jellyfish invasion

Nepal offers free climbs to 97 peaks to boost tourism in remote areas

Nepal offers free climbs to 97 peaks to boost tourism in remote areas
Nepal raises Everest permit fee to $15K for peak season for the first time in a decade

Target store shooting claims three lives, suspect detained

Target store shooting claims three lives, suspect detained
The suspect stole a car from the scene and was arrested when he was trying to nip another vehicle

US steel plant explosion kills one, injures 10 in Pennsylvania

US steel plant explosion kills one, injures 10 in Pennsylvania
US Steel Clairton Coke Works has received constant backlash over pollution concerns in the area

Tropical Storm Erin set to become Atlantic season’s first hurricane this week

Tropical Storm Erin set to become Atlantic season’s first hurricane this week
Tropical Storm Erin is the fifth storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season with sustained winds of 45 mph

Geena Davis to headline Women Influence & Power in Law 2025 conference

Geena Davis to headline Women Influence & Power in Law 2025 conference
Geena Davis is recognized for her calm confidence and strong presence

Miguel Uribe, Colombian presidential candidate dies at 39 after violent attack

Miguel Uribe, Colombian presidential candidate dies at 39 after violent attack
Miguel Uribe's health worsened over the weekend due to bleeding in his central nervous system

Elon Musk eyes UK energy market with Tesla electricity supply plan

Elon Musk eyes UK energy market with Tesla electricity supply plan
Tesla has officially applied to the UK energy regulator Ofgem for permission to supply electricity

UK weather: Amber alert issued amid extreme heatwave

UK weather: Amber alert issued amid extreme heatwave
Weather conditions caused by high pressure moving in from the Azores will lead to rising temperatures in the UK

British man remains discovered in melting Antarctic glacier after 65 years

British man remains discovered in melting Antarctic glacier after 65 years
Dennis "Tink" Bell died in Antarctica at the age of 25 in a terrible accident