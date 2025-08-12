UK faces 'nationally significant' water shortfall amid heatwave

UK hit with another setback after back to back heatwaves and severe weather condition.
According to Sky News, the water shortfall situation in England has been described as a "nationally significant incident" after drought was officially declared in five areas.
Six further areas are experiencing prolonged dry weather following the driest six months to July since 1976.
Many river flows and water reservoir levels in England continue to recede compared to June despite some storms and showers in July.
NDG chair and director of water at the Environment Agency, Helen Wakeham, said, “The situation is nationally significant, and we are calling on everyone to play their part and help reduce the pressure on our water environment.”
“We know the challenges farmers are facing and will continue to work with them, other land users, and businesses to ensure everyone acts sustainably. Water companies must continue to quickly fix leaks and lead the way in saving water,” he added.
The hot and dry condition have also triggered wildfire warnings, after weekend blazes s near Wimborne in Dorset and at Edinburgh's Arthur's Seat.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan in a post on X also issued high air pollution alert for Tuesday, August 12, and urged Londoners to look after themselves, stop their engines idling, and refrain from burning wood or garden waste.
As per the latest data from the National Farmer's Union (NFU) Mutual farm fire in UK increased by 37% to about £110.3 million in 2023.