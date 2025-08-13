Home / World

Labubus worth $30,000 recovered in California after grand theft

Several boxes of the collectible dolls were found in a home in Upland

Labubus worth $30,000 recovered in California after grand theft
Labubus worth $30,000 recovered in California after grand theft

Around $30,000 worth of stolen Labubus – the hottest online obsession – were recovered from a home in San Bernardino County, California.

The City of Chino Police Department revealed that the boxes of the highly sought-after collectible dolls were taken by suspects from a warehouse in multiple trips over several days.

Police did not clarify when exactly the bag-hanging plush toys were taken from the warehouse or who the warehouse belonged to.

An investigation ensued to rescue all 14 boxes of the cuddly, creepy-cute Labubus.

The stolen items – which the thieves were planning to resell – were returned to their rightful owners, police said.

Prior to this incident, last week, a group of burglars stole around $7,000 worth of Labubus from the LA-store, One Stop Sales.

Labubus dolls are exclusively made and sold by Pop Mart, a Chinese retailer that is known for "blind box" collectibles. One blind box retails for about $27.99, while a set of six costs $167.94. 

The monsters' became popular earlier this year after celebrities like Rihanna and BLACKPINJ's Lisa were spotted with them hanging from their handbags.

You Might Like:

UK weather: Fourth heatwave hits England with soaring temperatures, water shortages

UK weather: Fourth heatwave hits England with soaring temperatures, water shortages
Weather conditions caused by high pressure moving in from the Azores will lead to rising temperatures in the UK

Spain’s wildfires spread rapidly amid record heatwave, leaving thousands displaced

Spain’s wildfires spread rapidly amid record heatwave, leaving thousands displaced
Intense heat is creating ideal conditions for wildfires as temperature in some areas climbed above 40C

Ethan Nieneker named suspect in Austin Target shooting that left three dead

Ethan Nieneker named suspect in Austin Target shooting that left three dead
Ethan Nieneker was arrested in South Austin with a history of mental health issues

Ashley Biden files for divorce from husband Howard after 13 years of marriage

Ashley Biden files for divorce from husband Howard after 13 years of marriage
Ashley Biden is the only biological daughter of Jill Biden, the former First Lady who married to Joe Biden

Kodak at risk of closure after 133 years in business

Kodak at risk of closure after 133 years in business
Kodak's strong market dominance faded eventually after the rise of digital technology

UK faces 'nationally significant' water shortfall amid heatwave

UK faces 'nationally significant' water shortfall amid heatwave
Heatwaves put UK water supplies at risk as five areas hit with drought

Chinese man faces jail in US for smuggling $1M worth of protected turtles

Chinese man faces jail in US for smuggling $1M worth of protected turtles
Chinese man pleads guilty to smuggling 850 protected turtles to Hong Kong

US, China agree on trade truce extension, dodging tariff war

US, China agree on trade truce extension, dodging tariff war
World’s two biggest economies, the United States and China, extend tariff pause till November

Largest nuclear plant in France shut down after ‘massive’ jellyfish attack

Largest nuclear plant in France shut down after ‘massive’ jellyfish attack
Gravelines nuclear plant that powers 5 million homes stopped production after jellyfish invasion

Nepal offers free climbs to 97 peaks to boost tourism in remote areas

Nepal offers free climbs to 97 peaks to boost tourism in remote areas
Nepal raises Everest permit fee to $15K for peak season for the first time in a decade

Target store shooting claims three lives, suspect detained

Target store shooting claims three lives, suspect detained
The suspect stole a car from the scene and was arrested when he was trying to nip another vehicle

US steel plant explosion kills one, injures 10 in Pennsylvania

US steel plant explosion kills one, injures 10 in Pennsylvania
US Steel Clairton Coke Works has received constant backlash over pollution concerns in the area