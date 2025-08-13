Labubus worth $30,000 recovered in California after grand theft

Around $30,000 worth of stolen Labubus – the hottest online obsession – were recovered from a home in San Bernardino County, California.
The City of Chino Police Department revealed that the boxes of the highly sought-after collectible dolls were taken by suspects from a warehouse in multiple trips over several days.
Police did not clarify when exactly the bag-hanging plush toys were taken from the warehouse or who the warehouse belonged to.
An investigation ensued to rescue all 14 boxes of the cuddly, creepy-cute Labubus.
The stolen items – which the thieves were planning to resell – were returned to their rightful owners, police said.
Prior to this incident, last week, a group of burglars stole around $7,000 worth of Labubus from the LA-store, One Stop Sales.
Labubus dolls are exclusively made and sold by Pop Mart, a Chinese retailer that is known for "blind box" collectibles. One blind box retails for about $27.99, while a set of six costs $167.94.
The monsters' became popular earlier this year after celebrities like Rihanna and BLACKPINJ's Lisa were spotted with them hanging from their handbags.