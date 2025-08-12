Home / World

Nepal offers free climbs to 97 peaks to boost tourism in remote areas

Nepal raises Everest permit fee to $15K for peak season for the first time in a decade

Nepal offers free climbs to 97 peaks to boost tourism in remote areas
Nepal offers free climbs to 97 peaks to boost tourism in remote areas

Nepal has decided to offer major relief to visitors as part of its efforts to boost tourism in the remote areas.

According to BBC, the home of the world’s 10 tallest mountains is all set to waive fees for 97 of its Himalayan mountains for the next two years.

The tourism department of the country said that they have taken this initiative to make the "unexplored tourism products and destinations" of the country accessible and known.

The decision came from Nepal, which for the first time in almost a decade announced it would raise the permit fees to summit the world's highest peak, Mount Everest, to $15,000 (£11,170) from September.

As per The Kathmandu Post, the director of Nepal's Tourism Department, Himal Gautam, said, “Despite their breathtaking beauty, the number of tourists and mountaineers here is very low, as access is so difficult. We hope the new provision will help. They can create jobs, generate income, and strengthen the local economy.”

Peaks with waived fees are in Karnali and Sudurpaschim, two of the poorest and least developed provinces in the far-western region of the country. The peaks range from 5,970 m (19,590 ft) to 7,132 m high.

Notably, mountaineering is a significant source of revenue for Nepal. Last year, the landlocked South Asian country generated $5.9 million from climbing fees, of which over three-quarters was from Everest.

You Might Like:

Target store shooting claims three lives, suspect detained

Target store shooting claims three lives, suspect detained
The suspect stole a car from the scene and was arrested when he was trying to nip another vehicle

US steel plant explosion kills one, injures 10 in Pennsylvania

US steel plant explosion kills one, injures 10 in Pennsylvania
US Steel Clairton Coke Works has received constant backlash over pollution concerns in the area

Tropical Storm Erin set to become Atlantic season’s first hurricane this week

Tropical Storm Erin set to become Atlantic season’s first hurricane this week
Tropical Storm Erin is the fifth storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season with sustained winds of 45 mph

Miguel Uribe, Colombian presidential candidate dies at 39 after violent attack

Miguel Uribe, Colombian presidential candidate dies at 39 after violent attack
Miguel Uribe's health worsened over the weekend due to bleeding in his central nervous system

Elon Musk eyes UK energy market with Tesla electricity supply plan

Elon Musk eyes UK energy market with Tesla electricity supply plan
Tesla has officially applied to the UK energy regulator Ofgem for permission to supply electricity

UK weather: Amber alert issued amid extreme heatwave

UK weather: Amber alert issued amid extreme heatwave
Weather conditions caused by high pressure moving in from the Azores will lead to rising temperatures in the UK

British man remains discovered in melting Antarctic glacier after 65 years

British man remains discovered in melting Antarctic glacier after 65 years
Dennis "Tink" Bell died in Antarctica at the age of 25 in a terrible accident

Wisconsin State Fair cancelled due to flash flooding after heavy rainfall

Wisconsin State Fair cancelled due to flash flooding after heavy rainfall
Midwest storm chaos causes widespread travel disruptions and flood warnings

US National Guard prepares for deployment in DC for federal crackdown

US National Guard prepares for deployment in DC for federal crackdown
Donald Trump vows to crack down on crimes in Washington as he asks homeless to ‘move out’

Nvidia, AMD settle to pay 15% of China chip revenue to US

Nvidia, AMD settle to pay 15% of China chip revenue to US
US administration blocks Nvidia H20 chip sales to China amid tech tensions

Texas floods reveal over 100 million years old dinosaur tracks

Texas floods reveal over 100 million years old dinosaur tracks
Texas Hill Country floods uncover prehistoric dinosaur tracks in Travis County

Man visiting Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert fatally shot

Man visiting Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert fatally shot
Kevin Mares was shot in a seaside town after he attended the Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico with friends